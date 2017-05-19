Counting Sheep converted campers take to the roads

A new Berwickshire-based business is hiring out newly-converted VW campervans for people to explore the Scottish Borders.

Counting Sheep Campers is the brainchild of husband and wife team Mark and Alison Hibbert, based at Lamins Farm, Foulden.

Mark explained: “With the political changes ahead, we anticipate that more and more people will be taking their holidays in their home country and enjoying all that it has to offer – fascinating history, vibrant cities, beautiful scenery, beaches, mountains and lochs, Scotland has it all, although we can’t guarantee the weather!

“The Scottish Borders is a beautiful unexplored part of Scotland that has lots to offer local people and tourists alike.

“We are hoping that people will take time to enjoy the Borders. Our region is also the perfect gateway to the Highlands or northern England. With unlimited mileage, you can go wherever the mood takes you!”

Their campervans are the perfect recreational vehicles: easy to drive on country lanes as you discover the hidden treasures of the region and at the end of an enjoyable day, you can choose whether to pitch on a campsite or wild camp in luxury.

All the camping gear needed for a great holiday or short break is included and the hire includes fully comprehensive insurance, Satnav, reversing camera and even central heating if the weather turns a bit cooler.

The campervans are available for hire all year round and can comfortably sleep a family of four, or with the addition of an awning, extra living space and sleeping area can be provided. You can even take your bikes too with the optional bike rack.

Visit www.countingsheepcampers.com or phone Mark and Alison on 07564 655444 or visit the Facebook page.