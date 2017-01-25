Borders tourism in line for £96m boost

VisitScotland’s £96m investment in the Scottish Borders tourism industry over the next three years includes spending £175,000 on Eyemouth’s harbour and museum.

Key projects in the Scottish Borders for VisitScotland and its partners include the Great Tapestry of Scotland centre at Galashiels, the Innerleithen-to-Walkerburn cycle path, the Glentress Forestry Commission plan for 65 cabins, improvements to Peebles Hotel Hydro and Wilton Lodge Park in Hawick.

Following the announcement, Doug Wilson, VisitScotland’s regional director, said: “The visitor economy in Scotland supports many jobs across the country and is often the cornerstone of local economies.

“This national tourism development framework refresh sets out actions to support sustainable growth in the visitor economy to 2020.

“The framework focuses on every single part of the visitor journey in the Scottish Borders from arrival to departure.

“Good internet connectivity, smooth roads, informative signage and urban improvement projects are just a few of the hugely-important pieces that join together to ensure our visitors have the best experience possible while in the Scottish Borders, no matter where they go.”

Tweeddale East councillor Stuart Bell, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for economic development, said: “Tourism is absolutely vital to the Scottish Borders’ economy, and the range of developments in the pipeline for the next three years is extremely exciting.

“Scottish Borders Council is committed to driving forward a range of key tourism-related projects in this period, not least the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre.

“The council is also working with a range of partners to ensure that the area’s excellent events programme continues to bring in tourists from the UK and beyond.”