Borders railway opens up options for business

Three Borders businesses that have reaped the benefits of the Borders Railway spoke to business leaders in Edinburgh about the difference improved transport links can make.

Ed Monaghan of McTaggart and Mickel spoke about the opportunities for business investors and occupiers, and how important transport connectivity is to making a success of such initiatives.

Lynn Mann told the story of SuperNature Oils, including the significance of the railway in helping to establish and grow her business from a small-side project to an award-winning enterprise.

Andy Drane, partner at Edinburgh-based legal firm Davidson Chalmers, explained how they are making the most of the Borders Railway and a growing SME client base in the Borders by taking up residence in Galashiels Transport Interchange building.

Scottish Enterprise chairman, Bob Keiller, said: “In the past, a lack of transport links had limited where people chose to work.

“The railway has opened up a world of options for them, as well as allowing direct links between these areas for businesses looking to grow across the region.”