Barnside is sheep farm of the year finalist

An Abbey St Bathans farm which is one of three finalists in the AgriScot Scottish Sheep Farm of the Year Award, was visited by the award judges this week.

Charley and Andrea Walker who farm at Barnside welcomed judges who were looking for evidence of a high standard of technical and financial performance, uptake of new ideas to improve efficiency/profitability, a high level of health and welfare, a keen eye on the market for the end product and passion and enthusiasm from the farmer, family and staff.

The winner, who receives a £500 cheque and a £250 voucher to celebrate their success at a Scotch Beef Club restaurant, will be announced on Wednesday, November 15.

The Walker family are joined in the final by Hilltarvit Mains, Cupar, Fife run by Ian Whiteford and family and Titaboutie Farm, Coull, Aboyne, run by Andrew Robertson.

Dr Heather McCalman said the judges had been impressed with the stockmanship skills and passion shown by the families adding: “It was a real privilege for us to visit the farms run by the three excellent finalists. The families share a true pride in their sheep farming businesses.”