Andrew is elected president

Dumfriesshire farmer Andrew McCornick has been elected the 62nd president of NFU Scotland. Mr McCornick, previously a vice-president at the Union, now takes over one of the top jobs in Scottish agriculture.

Andrew, is married with three sons and a daughter. He was born and brought up on a dairy farm in Wigtown. Andrew and wife Janice farm their 230+ ha unit at Barnbackle, Lochfoot, with 160 suckler cows and 600 breeding ewes with a small herd of pedigree Charolais cattle.

Perthshire farmer Martin Kennedy and Gary Mitchell from Wigtownshire are the Union’s new vice-presidents.

In the vote, taken at the Union’s council meeting in Glasgow, Mr McCornick secured the presidential spot, after a keenly fought election contest which saw him run against sitting president Allan Bowie and fellow vice-president Rob Livesey. The unsuccessful vice-presidential candidate was Lanarkshire’s Tom French.

After the election, NFU Scotland’s new president Mr McCornick commented: “Wow! There are difficult and challenging times ahead but I have been given a mandate by members to represent them – I see the membership as part of the team – and I am honoured to carry their message forward.

“It is a big operation to get our views on the importance of Scottish farming in to the highest places in government so let’s get stuck in.

“We are on a mission to take this industry forward so let’s make it count.”

The elections took place at the Union’s council meeting at the Radisson Blu Hotel. The Union’s AGM, conference and annual dinner was staged at the same venue the previous day.

The presidential position is held for two years and a president can serve a maximum of two consecutive two-year terms. Under the terms of the constitution, Mr Kennedy and Mr Mitchell, being elected to the position of vice-president for the first time, will initially serve for two years before the post reverts to an annual election.