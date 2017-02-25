A career in performing arts can start at Berwick’s Maltings

The stage is set at The Maltings, Berwick, for anyone seeking a career within performing arts and music production.

In partnership with Northumberland College, the arts venue with its main house theatre, Henry Travers studio theatre, workshop spaces, meetings rooms, office, bar and café over five floors is the perfect environment for students studying BTEC Diplomas in performing arts and music production, media, make-up and art design.

Matthew Rooke, CEO of The Maltings said: “The Maltings is delighted to be a venue for Northumberland College, as part of what we hope will be a long and successful partnership.

“We’re committed to supporting local talent and to ensuring that our venue and resources are used to the full by our community, so we jumped at the chance to support young people’s training and development as part of Northumberland College’s Berwick Campus.

“We hope in future years that students will build on their college training by working with us on projects and events here, giving them a unique taste of a real world creative environment.”

Patrick O’Doherty, head of art, design, IT and digital at Northumberland College said: “Based at the Maltings, students will have the chance to study in a working professional arts centre, learn how to work behind the scenes, watch rehearsals and performances from the technician’s box, be part of the front-of-house team for events, gain hands-on box office experience and an insider’s view of day-to-day marketing and design work from the theatre.”

From September 2017, Northumberland College is also expanding its current offer to include Level 2 and 3 Diplomas in Performing Arts that specialise in dancing.

Northumberland College Berwick Centre manager, Tracy Girdwood, said: “We are so pleased with how our relationship with the Maltings is expanding. It’s a great opportunity for those with a passion for the arts who live outside a city.

“If you have an interest in acting, dance, musical theatre, producing or stage management then these courses will be of interest to you.”

There have also been significant developments in the Berwick area and motor-vehicle students now have access to a new motor vehicle centre at East Ord Industrial Estate.

Students moved into the new centre this month and Northumberland College’s motor vehicle tutor, John Bateman said: “Our new centre is in the heart of Berwick and includes a two post ramp, tyre changing machine, wheel balancer, engines on stands, cars to work on and a work bench with vices and a metal cutter. Before this change, our students worked in the construction centre and travelled over to Ashington to use the workshop facilities there, so this is a great improvement for our students having everything they need just on their doorstep.

“Local garages have also been getting on-board supporting the college with work placements including McCreath and Son, Greenwoods MOT and Service Centre, Semples of Berwick and Maxwell Motors Ltd which is a great help our students as learner’s feedback have all said they were given a good experience.”