250-year-old Berwick hotel goes on the market

The Queen’s Head Hotel in Berwick, a grade-two listed building, is up for sale.

Described by Christie and Co as a 250-year-old town centre hotel with six en-suite bedrooms and a contemporary bar and restaurant, it is on the market for £525,000.

Mark Worley, the director at Christie and Co handling the sale, said: “This is a great opportunity for an owner-operator to take over an already-successful and easily-managed business. The hotel generates profits well in excess of £100,000, and the current owners have a good team in place, which allows them to devote time to other pursuits.”

Current owner Garry Greenaway, of Hutton, explained: “We have been here for 16 profitable years, and we believe we are the second-longest owner in its 250-year history.

“In that time, we have established the hotel and restaurant as a top-quality business.

“However, we feel that the time has come to move onto a new chapter in our lives.”

Berwick’s turbulent history and its attractions as a tourist and market town, plus being a stop-off point on the east coast train line, are seen as positive selling points.