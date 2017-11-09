Business sector is in fine fettle in the Borders

Berwickshire companies were well represented in the winners’ enclosure at the 2017 Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards last Friday, at Springwood Park, Kelso.

Organised by the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce the awards ceremony was attended by 200 guests, with TV presenter Fiona Armstrong presiding over proceedings. Guest of Honour was Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the Scotland Board of the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Jack Clark, chairman of SBCC, said: “With entries up a staggering 300% on last year, it is clear that the business and commercial sector here in the Borders is in fine fettle and that confidence is growing. These awards are a fantastic way to recognise and celebrate the success of the many innovative and high quality businesses we have here in the Borders. These awards are all about recognising excellence and quality.”

Councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council executive member for business & economic development said: “Events such as this demonstrate just what an incredible range of businesses we have here in the Borders, of all sizes and in all sectors, and the fantastic products, services and work opportunities they provide.”

Award winners: SME Business of the Year - Mitchell Glass (Galashiels); Agricultural Business of the Year - Over Langshaw Ice Cream (Galashiels); Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year - Duns Castle Estate (Duns); Social Enterprise Business of the Year - ReTweed (Eyemouth) and runner-up The Borders Green Team (Eyemouth); Creative Industry Business of the Year - All Awards (Jedburgh); Diversity Award - Grow 2 Work (Galashiels); High Growth/Innovation/Turnover Business of the Year - SoConnect Ltd (Tweed Horizons), runner-up Hutton Stone Co Ltd (Berwick); Supporting Young Workforce Business of the Year - Farne Salmon (Duns); Manufacturer & Exporter of the Year - Johnstones of Elgin (Hawick), runner-up Farne Salmon (Duns); Retailer of the Year - Fin and Game (Kelso); Micro Business of the Year - Danny’s A7 Carwash (Galashiels); Business Leader of the Year - Ron Hastings, Hastings Legal; Lifetime Achievement Award: Ron Wilson - Border Union Agricultural Society.