The Whiteadder Burns Club held its AGM and annual Burns Supper in the newly-refurbished Chirnside Development Trust Hall.

The evening’s entertainment was of the usual excellent standard with chairman John Marjoribanks of Gavinton presiding over the event which was attended by guests from across the Borders and north Northumberland.

The Haggis was addressed by Rob Cockburn of Coldstream, and the Poddlies, represented by James Tarvit and John Purvis, performed ‘Grace’.

The main toast of the evening ,The Immortal Memory of Robert Burns was proposed by Professor Graeme Small of Durham University.

Toast to the Lassies by Ian Buick of Berwick; toast to the club by Jimmy Jamieson of Berwick; and toast to the chairman by vice chairman Grant Lees of Galashiels.

Special greetings to the Whiteadder Burns Club were conveyed by Bobby Kane, world president of the Robert Burns World Federation who was attending his first ‘Borders supper’.

Bob Tait, a farmer from near Duns performed Tam O’Shanter and Peter Craig of Eyemouth performed Holy Willie’s Prayer.

Musical accompanist was Walter Hay of Eyemouth and the piper for the evening was Pipe Major Andrew Ainslie.

Entertainers from the assembled company also included Alistair Lindsay of Ayton, Ronnie Simpson and Murray Henderson, both of Duns and Sandy Watson of Eyemouth.

Caterer for the event was Marie Freeburn of Chirnside with bar facilities by Donald Moffat .

Honorary president Walter (Watty) Robertson summed it up as an exceptional night’s entertainment in a superb venue, but expressed his personal desire for the ‘club’ to return to its home origins in Allanton village.