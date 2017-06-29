Bringing the past to life

Local children are being offered the chance to bring the past to life thanks to an innovative project delivered by Live Borders Archives and Local History Service.

Following on from the hugely popular animation workshop held at Hawick Library earlier this year, the Service is offering another opportunity for whole families to get involved in the Connecting Scotland’s Sounds project, this time at Eyemouth.

The workshop will be held at Saltgreens Day Centre, Eyemouth, on July 18, from 10am–1pm.

Using the considerable collection of oral history material, including the Ian Landles Recordings, the Memory Bank and the DIGBY project, the workshop will encourage parents, grandparents, guardians and children to work together to create a short animation inspired by the recordings which will then appear online alongside the originals.

The project aims to connect new audiences with Scotland’s sound heritage and inspire communities to learn about and enjoy their local oral history collections.

Ewan Jackson, chief executive, Live Borders said: “These recordings capture life in the Borders as far back as the early 20th century and this project offers a chance to promote these collections and bring them to new audiences.” Many of the recordings are digitally available through www.scran.ac.uk.

Booking is essential – contact 01450 360699 or archives@liveborders1.org.uk.