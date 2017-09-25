Both RNLI lifeboats involved in cliff search

Lifeboat crews were called out near Eyemouth at the weekend after receiving reports that a dog had fallen over a cliff.

The UK Coastguard launched both Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats immediately after receiving the call just after 3pm on Saturday.

Arriving at the scene, both lifeboats and their volunteer crew delivered a thorough search of the area, below the cliffs just to the south of Eyemouth.

However, information was then received that the dog in question had made its own way to safety.

Content that no further assistance was required, both lifeboats were stood down.

The crews were returned to their station,just ten minutes after the initial call was made.