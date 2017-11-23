Borders Universal Credit roll out in 2018

Borders MP John Lamont came under pressure from Berwickshire Granarchists when the political activists lobbied him at Duns and Eyemouth last week.

News that Universal Credit is to be fully rolled out in the Borders in 2018 spurred them into action.

“Wherever it’s been put in place, the reality has been horrendous stories of benefits still not paid after the waiting period of six weeks, of rents arrears, evictions and a massive rise in food bank use,” said Granarchist Kate Duncan.

“Mr Lamont told us he had spent five hours in the Galashiels Jobcentre and was assured everything worked smoothly, without delays and without hardship,” added Granarchist Louise Jackson. “We found no comfort in the meeting. The Borders already has 25% of its children living in poverty. Universal Credit will push many more into that terrible situation.”