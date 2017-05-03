Borders to host Tour of Britain race again

The first stage of the Ovo Energy Tour of Britain, Britain’s biggest professional cycle race, will pass through the Borders on Sunday, September 3.

Starting in Edinburgh, cyclists will travel 188km through East Lothian and over the Lammermuir hills into Duns.

They will then continue heading south west towards Coldstream and into Kelso, where they start a 79km loop bringing them back to the town centre for the finish.

The race passed through Duns and Coldstream, heading into England at Coldstream Bridge, in 2015, and hundreds of people turned out to cheer the cyclists on their way.

Craig Burn, chief executive of Scottish Cycling, said: “We love it when major events come and take advantage of Scotland’s fantastic roads and facilities.

“To have stage one of the Tour of Britain for the second year in a row is even better.

Tracey Logan, chief executive of Scottish Borders Council, said: “We are delighted to be hosting our second Tour of Britain stage finish and are especially pleased to have the addition of the loop, which will showcase why this is Scotland’s leading cycling destination.

“This will also hopefully encourage thousands of spectators to make their way to Kelso to witness some of the world’s top cyclists race through the town twice.”

Douglas Proudfoot, head of development at East Lothian Council, said: “It was an exciting first for East Lothian when the Tour of Britain passed through in 2015, so we’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming the race once again this year.

“The route through our picturesque towns, villages, coast and countryside was lined with eager spectators, so I’m sure there will be even more support for the riders this year. It also highlights what a fabulous place East Lothian is for cyclists of all abilities.”