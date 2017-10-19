Borders MP welcomes proposed tougher sentences for killer drivers

Borders MP John Lamont has welcomed the tougher sentences for killer drivers announced by the UK Government this week.

Motorists responsible for causing death by dangerous driving could now be set to face life sentences rather than the current maximum term of 14 years.

The move follows an investigation last year by Johnston Press, the Southern’s parent company, revealing that killer drivers had claimed almost 300 lives in Scotland since 2005, but only two-thirds had gone on to be put behind bars.

The proposed longer jail terms would apply to drivers who kill others while speeding, racing or using mobile phones behind the wheel.

Life sentences would also apply to drunk and drugged-up drivers convicted of careless driving causing death.

A new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving would be created too.

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP Mr Lamont said: “The UK Government received over 9,000 submissions to its consultation on changing the law, and there was a clear backing for tougher sentences.

“The issue of dangerous driving remains a problem in the Scottish Borders, as it does across Scotland.

“Over the past five years alone, 166 drivers were convicted of causing death by their dangerous driving.

“It is, therefore, the correct approach to introduce the toughest sentences for those who wreck lives by driving dangerously, drunk or high on drugs.”