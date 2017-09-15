Borders MP selected for his first committee

Borders MP John Lamont has been selected to sit on Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee which is tasked with scrutinising the UK’s relationship with the Scottish Parliament.

After being nominated by backbench Conservative MPs to be a member of this influential Westminster committee, John said: “I am delighted to have been confirmed as a member of the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster.

“Unlike in the Scottish Parliament, committees at Westminster are fiercely independent of Government and I will use this position to stand up for the Borders, leaving party politics to one side.

“I put myself forward for this because the Scottish Affairs Committee has an important role to play in ensuring the UK Government delivers for Scotland and for the Borders.

“Our work programme is still to be finalised, but we will inevitably be looking at how the Brexit negotiations impact on Scotland.

“I want to ensure we get a good deal for businesses and residents in the Borders.

“That means getting the best possible access to the EU market while gaining control over farming, business regulation and other key areas.

“I’d also like to focus on the implementation of the Borderlands Growth Deal.

“This policy has the potential to bring sustainable economic growth to the Borders, but only if we get the investment right.”

The committee is appointed by the House of Commons “to examine the expenditure, administration and policy of the Scotland Office including relations with the Scottish Parliament”.

They also look at the administration and expenditure of the offices of the Advocate General for Scotland (excluding individual cases and advice given by the Advocate General).