Borders MP condemns actions of US President

In response to Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and citizens of certain countries being allowed into the US, Borders MP Calum Kerr co-sponsored an Early Day Motion in Parliament.

The motion calls for the Prime Minister to make urgent representation to President Trump to reverse the ban which has been widely condemned.

“I’ve been contacted by a large number of constituents concerned about the actions of Donald Trump’s government over the weekend,” said Mr Kerr.

“I condemn the ban on refugees and citizens of certain countries and was dismayed to see the Prime Minister’s failure to speak truth to power in the wake of it.

“This failure diminishes the UK’s standing in the world and shows the folly of the government’s rush to cosy-up to a world leader who has already come into conflict with his own judiciary.

“Of course, we will need to have a dialogue with the new President, but we must also have clear red lines in any diplomatic relationship.

“The UK Government has also refused to cancel, or downgrade, a state visit from Mr Trump this year. In my view, this should be taken off the table until the President’s Executive Order is rescinded.”

The text of Tasmina Ahmed Sheikh’s Early Day Motion, co-sponsored by Mr Kerr reads: “This house condemns the decision of the US President to issue an Executive Order banning all refugee admissions to the United States, and the temporary suspension of all people born in Iran, Iraq, Syria , Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya; and calls on the Prime Minister to make urgent representations to the US President to reverse the Muslim ban.”