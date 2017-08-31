Borders historic sites bathed in blue light

A unique event linking historic sites across the Borders opens this year’s Scottish Borders Heritage Festival tomorrow.

Lighting the Borders will see historic sites across the region flooded with blue light for three nights from Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 3. The sites being lit are: Aikwood Tower, Ayton Castle, Bowhill House, Coldstream Community Centre, Duns Castle, Duns Law, Duns Parish Church, Eyemouth Fort, Fatlips Castle, Floors Castle, Gunsgreen House, Hermitage Castle, Hume Castle, Jedburgh Abbey, Jedburgh Castle Jail, Kelso Abbey, Kelso Town Hall, Mary Queen of Scots House, Melrose Abbey, Neidpath Castle, Newark Castle, Old Parish and St Paul’s Church, Peniel Heugh, Riddell Tower, Smailholm Tower, Stobs Camp and Thirlestane Castle.

At Floors Castle, Scotland’s largest inhabited castle, every shutter will be closed and special film placed over the floodlights.

In addition, 11 of the sites will also host special free and ticketed events over the three days, including music, theatre and living history, celebrating and reflecting on the region’s history, heritage and cultural diversity.

The Scottish Borders Heritage Festival runs throughout September and includes over 200 events, being delivered by Live Borders in partnership with Scottish Borders Council and the Borders Heritage Forum.

A full programme of heritage festival events can be found online at www.scottishbordersheritage.com