Bookworm Edith makes her mark in library contest

Children in Berwickshire have been encouraged to make their mark by Live Borders’ library service.

Over summer last year, 239 primary school youngsters from all over the Borders designed their own bookmarks for a competition to promote reading for pleasure.

The top 12 were honoured at a prize-giving ceremony at Galashiels Library last Friday, and they will also see their creations reproduced and made available at all Live Borders libraries.

Communities librarian Christine Johnston said: “It was a pleasure to see so many artistic and imaginative entries but very difficult to judge as the standard was high.”

The winners were Kitty Volino, 10, and Ellie Roper, nine, both of Innerleithen; Roberta Turner, 10, and Isla Bethune, nine, both of Selkirk; Edith Stuart, 11, of Duns; Charlotte Bunyan, nine, of Earlston; Ella Moore, seven, of Gattonside; Nicole Gunn, seven, of Westruther; Finlay Buckley, seven, and Sophia Jones, four, both of Hawick; Kate Campbell, five, of Fountainhall; and Faizan Adnan, four, of Kelso.

Praising Edith’s entry, a judges’ spokesman said: “We love the idea of turning your own light on by reading a book.”