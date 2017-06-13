Book festival gets underway

TV legends John Cleese and Michael Parkinson are just some of the famous names at this year’s Borders Book Festival which kicks off today.

A star-studded programme of events for all ages will run over the next four days at Harmony Gardens, Melrose, and will be opened by star of the television series Dinner Ladies, Anne Reid.

Now in its 13th year, the festival is sponsored by Edinburgh-based investment business Baillie Gifford.

To coincide with the festival’s opening, 2000 pupils from Borders primary schools will explore their own creativity today when they take part in the festival’s Schools Gala Day.

The winner of this year’s prestigious £25,000 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction will be announced on Saturday from a shortlist including Irish playwright Sebastian Barry and novelist Rose Tremain.

Alistair Moffat, Festival Director, said: “In a climate of political turmoil and unease, we could all do with a dose of fun and entertainment, and the Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival has it in spades. There are serious moments of reflection and contemplation too, as we examine our rapidly changing world.

“This year the book festival has something for everyone and we look forward to welcoming our audience to Harmony Gardens to enjoy a truly memorable weekend.”

For information on events visit www.bordersbookfestival.org