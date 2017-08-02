Boat museum is closed and vessels are sold

The last of the Eyemouth International Sailing Craft Association Limited’s (EISCA) boats were removed by their new owners this week after the collection was auctioned.

Over 270 boats of international and historical importance formed the boat collection, but after the company went into liquidation the vessels were sold individually “under the instructions of the liquidators”.

Eyemouth Boat Museum at the old fish market has also closed its doors for good.

The majority of the collection of boats were in Eyemouth, but others were located in Cardiff and Lowestoft, and an online auction was held last Wednesday, July 28, breaking up a collection that started life at Exeter Maritime Museum in 1968 and moved to Eyemouth in 2007.

Eyemouth Harbour Trust leased part of the old fish market to EISCA and the museum, in the shape of a boat, was created. Among its visitors were Her Royal Highness the Queen and Prince Phillip in 2009.

A trust spokesperson said this week: “The premises remain occupied at present with the museum collection in the hands of an insolvency practitioner. However, it will soon be put up for rent on the open market. All interested parties are invited to approach Eyemouth Harbour Trust in the meantime.”

EISCA directors included Andrew Thornhill QC, who resigned in March this year when he was declared bankrupt.

As of June 1, this year, Mr Thornhill was still registered as a director of Eyemouth boatbuilding yard Coastal Marine Eyemouth Ltd. The boatbuilding company went into administration in 2013, owing more than £500,000 to local businesses. Administrators sold the boatyard back to Mr Thornhill, saying it was the “only viable option”.