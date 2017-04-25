Boat escorted into harbour

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat and its volunteer crew, were launched by the UK Coastguard around 11.30am on Monday, April 24, to locate a pleasure boat.

The coastguard took the decision to check on the location of the boat following a conversation with the local harbour master who had concerns about the six metre cabin cruiser that had sailed from Eyemouth earlier that morning.

The coastguard tried a number of times to contact the vessel by VHF with no success so issued a Pan Pan call for all vessels in the vicinity of St Abbs head to keep a sharp look out for the cabin cruiser.

With the weather conditions deteriorating rapidly Eyemouth lifeboat was launched and sped towards the last known position of the vessel, quickly locating it and its one man crew close to land at St Abbs lighthouse.

The lifeboat went alongside the vessel, but due to a language barrier it proved difficult for the lifeboat crew to provide instruction to him. However, the skipper indicated to the lifeboat crew that he was ok and with the wind and sea state increasing he agreed to follow the lifeboat back to harbour.

The lifeboat escorted the vessel back to Eyemouth, where it was safely moored alongside. Once no further assistance was required, the lifeboat was stood down and made ready for service again.