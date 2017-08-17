Bloomin’ good show

For well over 100 years, Hutton and Paxton Horticultural Society have held an annual display of the best garden produce.

Held this year on August 20 at Paxton Village Hall, there will be an abundance of beautiful flowers, pot plants and displays of floral art.

As always there will be an abundance of fruit and vegetables and the industrial section will include baking, handicrafts, needlework and photography.

Schedules from Jackie Watson 01289 386287.

Doors open at 3pm with prize giving at 4.30pm. Admission £1.