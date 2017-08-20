Bistro rated simply the best

A Hawick High Street restaurant is proving the most popular in the whole of the Borders on online review site TripAdvisor.

Night Safe Bistro is now rated top out of 274 eateries reviewed on the site, with a four and a half star rating out of a possible five.

And out of the 278 reviews it has received on the site, 78% have awarded it the top rating of excellent, with a further 17% deeming it very good.

It has been rewarded by TripAdvisor for its rave reviews over the last two years with the presentation of a certificate of excellence.

Night Safe Bistro, taking its name from the original night safe displayed outside, has been transformed from a former bank into an eating establishment by husband and wife David and Karen Wilson.

David, a chef with 40 years’ experience, has headed up restaurants throughout Scotland and is dedicated to providing fresh seasonal local produce prepared to a high standard, and Karen takes care of proceedings at front of house.

She said: “The TripAdvisor rating is definitely a boost for business, a big boost.

“I think a lot of people seem to think that the best restaurants are in Melrose, and there has been some bad publicity because Hawick High Street has a lot of closed-down premises, so it’s great that the restaurant has been recognised because there are great things happening in Hawick, especially in the last couple of years.”

The couple opened the restaurant in September 2013, and they have seen trade increase steadily since then as a result of their TripAdvisor success, they say.

Karen added: “I’d say that 80 to 90% of our customers are local, and people have been telling us that they decided to book because they had seen the positive reviews on the TripAdvisor site.

“David has 40 years’ experience working as a chef, and he has used all his experience to make this a success while I handle the front-of-house side.”

Here are the top 10 restaurants in Hawick, according to recommendations on TripAdvisor: 1, Night Safe Bistro; 2, Damascus Drum, in Silver Street; 3, Adam’s Kitchen, in High Street; 4, Denholm Meet, in Westside; 5, the Almond Tree, in High Street; 6, the Mayfield, in Mayfield Drive; 7, the Pickled Orange, in High Street; 8, Le 2016, at Bridge House; 9, Brodie’s Restaurant, in High Street; 10, Sergio’s Diner, in Sandbed.

For further details, go to www.tripadvisor.co.uk