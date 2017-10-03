Big increase in hare coursing

Hare coursing over the weekend in Berwickshire and East Lothian seems to have stepped up and police received a number of reports of suspected illegal activity.

A dark Subaru Forrester vehicle is suspected of being involved and men were seen with lurcher type dogs in the Eccles, Swinton and Birgham areas around 1.30pm on Saturday, September 30; then on Sunday a blue Subaru Forester vehicle was also seen with three men and lurcher type dogs near Skathmuir Farm, Coldstream; and in East Lothian a 24 year old man was charged with hare coursing after local officers saw a dog running in the Dirleton area they suspected was involved in hare coursing. The man was bailed on condition that he does not enter East Lothian if he is in possession of a dog.

All these incidents are currently under investigation by police. If you saw people hare coursing or acting suspiciously in these areas please call 101 and ask for PC Stuart Tennant at Duns Police Station, quoting incident numbers 1742, 1986 and 1998 of September 30.

Spring and autumn are the peak seasons and coursing generally takes place on flat arable farmland and grassland without the consent of the landowner using lurchers, greyhounds and whippets which hunt by sight and are normally walked across fields on slip leads and are released when any hares run off. It has been known for multiple dogs to chase one hare and money to change hands dependant on which dog kills the hare.