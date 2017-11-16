Bible based activity day

Over 50 Duns children attended an activity day run by BCYT and Duns and District Parishes on the teachers in-service training day last week.

The Mega Makers day was led by Mark Bruce of Berwickshire Christian Youth Trust (BCYT) and supported by a team of adult and teenager leaders from the local churches and community, headed up by Sally Flemming.

The theme was scientific but the stories were all Bible based, giving the young folk a fresh insight into aspects of the Christian faith, complete with mega machine that turned small objects into larger versions.

Rev Stephen A Blakey, said: “BCYT works across schools in Berwickshire and is a huge support to the parish ministers and school chaplains.”

Another activity day is planned in Duns Parish Church to coincide with the next in-service training day.