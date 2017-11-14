BHA’s free decorating offer to local groups

Berwickshire Housing Association is urging any local community groups who need funding or assistance with their projects to get in touch.

They want youth groups such as Scouts or Guides, sports groups, clubs, societies and voluntary organisations to let them know their needs and suggestions. The most immediate appeal is for any local groups who may need their facilities painted.

Paintwork contractor Novus Property Solutions is offering to paint community facilities free of charge, with paint donated by Dulux.

To put forward suggestions contact: 01361 884000; email info@berwickshirehousing.org.uk; or posting on the BHA Facebook page.