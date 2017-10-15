BHA has a new board leader

Berwickshire Housing Association’s new board convener is Lorraine Tait, who has 22 years’ experience in housing.

Lorraine is currently trust manager of the Weir Charitable Trust and has worked with both Eildon Housing and Port of Leith Housing Associations across a variety of posts, gaining wide-ranging experience in employability programmes, sheltered housing provision, governance, and compliance with regulation.

Lorraine, who was appointed a full BHA board member in February 2016 and co-convener in February 2017, said: “I am really looking forward to working with the board and the leadership team, continuing to put our customers at the heart of everything we do.

“I’ve spent most of my career in housing and have a real passion for it. What first attracted me to BHA was the fact that their focus is not just about giving people a home, as Helen [Forsyth] and her team have worked very hard to create an organisation that builds communities as well as houses. The team support tenancies, assist vulnerable people in their homes, run a befriending service and a nursery - and they’re also extremely innovative thinkers, as the new community wind farm proves.”

Former BHA chair Andrew Watson was appointed to the Scottish Housing Regulator board, and Helen Forsyth, BHA chief executive, said: “Andrew supported BHA through some challenging times. He left big shoes to fill and in Lorraine we have someone who can fill them brilliantly.”