Berwickshire’s return to the 16th century

Historic buildings were floodlit in blue and there were 16th skirmishes and civil disobedience going on all over Berwickshire last weekend.

It was all part of the opening weekend of Scottish Borders Heritage Festival which started on Friday when over 300 people marched from Duns Market Square to Duns Law to witness the covenanting army for a secret communion.

The crowd walks to Duns Law as part of the Borders Heritage Festival.

On Saturday, the action moved to Hume Castle where the Kelso Laddie (Craig Logan) and Greenlaw Maid (Zoe Redpath) saw Lady Hume surrender following fighting between the English and Scottish troops (Lothian Levy Re-enactment Society).

Four Eyemouth Primary School pupils took part in a reading of Somerset’s Proclamation to the people of Scotland, the pupils reading a poem based on the Rough Woo-ing period (1550s). The English troops marched to their ‘new’ fort on Eyemouth headland where they ‘clashed’ with the Scots troops.

Festival co-ordinator, Julie Nock, said: “This is the biggest festival programme to date, and there is lots more for people to enjoy this September.”

The Borders Heritage Festival at Hume Castle on Saturday 2nd September where a medieval re-enactment took place among other events during the day.