Berwickshire’s part in the Great British Beach Clean

The Great British Beach Clean takes place this weekend and you can play your part by going along to an event organised by St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve.

Marine reserve project officer Sarah Russell is leading a full weekend of events, starting on Friday, September 15, at Linkim Shore, moving on to Killiedraught Bay, north of Eyemouth on Saturday, September 16, and ending up at Eyemouth beach on Sunday, September 17.

The St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve have partnered up with the Marine Conservation Society and Eyemouth Harbour Trust to clean the Berwickshire coastline, with a particular emphasis on trying to get rid of as many pieces of plastic on the shoreline and beaches as possible.

Marine litter is a huge problem across all of beaches within the reserve, as well as globally, and by 2050, it’s predicted that there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

“Come along, get involved and help spruce up our coastline and help protect your marine environment,” said Sarah.

“All equipment will be provided and everyone is welcome (children must be accompanied by an adult).”

For the Friday Linkim Shore beach clean, meet at Coldingham Sands car park 2pm; on Saturday, meet at the Eyemouth Swimming Pool beach slipway at 3pm; and on Sunday meet outside the Co-op on the seafront at 10am.