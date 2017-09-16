Berwickshire romance author’s delight over three-book deal

The first of local author Lisa Hobman’s three books to be published by Aria Fiction is to be released as an ebook.

‘A Seaside Escape’ will be available in eBook from October 1 and published in paperback the following month.

Moving from Yorkshire to a small village outside Duns seems to have done wonders for Lisa’s creative juices.

During a visit further north Lisa came across the ‘Bridge over the Atlantic’ near Oban. “A story filled my head and with the encouragement of my wonderful husband and family I wrote the novel,” said Lisa.

“To my surprise an American publishing house called 5 Prince Publishing read and loved my debut book and back in 2013 they published it. My writing journey has continued from there.”

It was quite a debut with ‘Bridge over the Atlantic’ being shortlisted for the RNA Contemporary Romantic Novel of the Year in 2014.

“With many titles now published, some by 5 Prince and some by myself I have a range of romance and erotic titles available in eBook and paperback.

“Earlier this year I was signed by Aria Fiction on a three book contract which will see more coming from me in the near future.

“I’m so excited to have joined the wonderful team at Aria Fiction, the digital imprint of Head of Zeus, based in London. This is a three-book deal with the first release taking place in early October 2017.

‘A Seaside Escape’ – in which the owner of a Leeds gift shop is swept off her feet by a knight in shining armour and the life path changes irrevocably – is described as “a heartwarming, feel-good romance to curl up with this winter; perfect for the fans of Marian Keyes”.