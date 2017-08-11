Berwickshire mum’s running success

A Berwickshire mum is set to take part in this year’s Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run to mark the success of her running group, which has attracted nearly 20,000 followers globally.

After suffering from pneumonia, severe asthma and enduring a house fire that left her home uninhabitable for over a year, 45-year-old Maureen Fox took up running to aid her recovery both physically and mentally.

The single parent of one then launched Run for Fun, which she manages from her Berwickshire home.

She said: “I first entered the Great Scottish Run on a whim and really loved it. I just got hooked.

“I had a period of illness for a while and a few personal things that stopped me running, so that’s me just back running, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s just a great stress relief as you’re out in the fresh air, and it releases all the endorphins and just doing something for yourself, your physical and mental health.

“Everyone has pressures in life, and it’s just a very good way of relieving stress.

“Run for Fun I started it up in 2012 because I wanted a little safe place to post and support each other regardless of abilities.

“The members are all very supportive of each other.”

The run takes place in Glasgow on September 30, and October, 1.

For further information or to enter, go online and visit www.greatscottishrun.co.uk