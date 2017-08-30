Berwickshire High’s head team for the year

Berwickshire High School’s newly appointed head team welcomed back head teacher Mr Clarke last week now his secondment as head of Hawick High School has come to an end.

Having been appointed to their roles through the votes from both staff and senior students after a rigorous interview process, Euan Harvey, from Chirnside and Kirsty Bell, from Greenlaw, are delighted to have been appointed as head boy and head girl for session 2017-2018.

Depute head boy Oliver Wright, from Coldstream, and depute head girl Maddy Cawthorn, from Berwick, explained that the team will work together to provide more opportunities for students and in particular they want to help the school work more closely with the local community.

Mr Clarke said: “I am delighted to be back at the helm of Berwickshire High School and I am looking forward to working once again with pupils, staff and parents/carers in moving the school forward. As our school vision states; together we learn, we succeed, we excel.

“I will do my best to support everyone to allow the young people at Berwickshire High School be the very best they can be.”