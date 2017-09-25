Berwick’s Tesco staff go the distance for charity

Staff from Tesco stores across Berwickshire swapped the checkout for the great outdoors at the weekend, taking part in a 28-mile charity trek.

The 15-strong team, mainly made up of staff from the Berwick-Upon-Tweed store completed a leg of the Great Tesco Walk, a month-long nationwide challenge which will see thousands of Tesco employees walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats over 51 separate legs.

They were joined by staff from other Berwickshire stores to bag the 32rd leg of the walk from Belford in Northumberland to Chirnside, covering a total of 28.5 miles.

The Great Tesco Walk is raising money for Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation. Half of the total money raised will be spent on projects to support families to make small lifestyle changes, which will ultimately make a big difference to their health. The other half will be equally spilt between the two national charities.

Shoppers can still support the charity drive by make a donation at charity buckets in store or by rounding their bill up to the nearest 10p at the checkout.

MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk John Lamont joined the team on the second half of their walk from Berwick to Chrinside on Sunday.

He added: “It was great to see so much work going in to raising money for two really important charities.

“After having completed a relatively short stretch of the 1491-mile walk, I’m impressed with the effort so many staff are going through to help raise awareness and funds for diabetes and heart disease.

“More than 4 million people live with Type 2 diabetes in the UK and there are an estimated 7 million living with heart and circulatory disease, so these are issues which affect far too many people.

“Tesco is leading the way in encouraging people to eat healthier and supporting charities through events like the Great Tesco Walk.”

Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK, added: “Tesco colleagues are demonstrating the truly great lengths they’ll go to in order to raise money and make a difference, and their dedication is awe inspiring.”

Teams from other Tesco stores will complete the next 16 legs in Scotland, finishing on October, 5 in John O’Groats.