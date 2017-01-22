Belhaven minister is taking up a new role in Switzerland

The Rev Laurence Twaddle, minister at Belhaven, linked with Spott, is swapping Dunbar for the Alps this month after almost four decades as a minister in East Lothian.

But far from retiring, he is taking on a new role as the minister for the Church of Scotland in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Rev Twaddle held his final services on Sunday and the congregations of both churches are gathering on Friday to say their farewells to the minister, who has served them for almost 39 years.

Mr Twaddle, 65, had planned on stepping down from his role in East Lothian in April before he spotted an advert in the Church of Scotland’s Life and Work magazine for the post in Switzerland. Since then, Mr Twaddle he has been out to Switzerland getting ready for the big move.

Both county congregations joined together for a Songs of Praise evening on Sunday in Belhaven Parish Church, where a selection of the minister’s favourite hymns were sung.

Mr Twaddle, who is also the hospital chaplain at nearby Belhaven Hospital, as well as the club chaplain at Dunbar United Football Club, where his son John played in midfield, is due to move to Switzerland’s second biggest city later this month.