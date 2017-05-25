Beaches pass EU bathing water test

Berwickshire and East Lothian’s bathing beaches all passed European Environment Agency bathing water quality tests in 2016.

Eyemouth beach managed to achieve a sufficient score in 2016 after being rated poor in 2015.

Coldingham maintained its good quality grading.

Pease Bay remains the most consistent Berwickshire beach for water quality, scoring another excellent rating, and Thornton Loch improved from good in 2015 to excellent in 2016.

Across the UK, 96.4% of beaches were found safe to swim in last year, with 20 failing, placing the UK second bottom of the league table of EU countries last year, with only Ireland scoring lower.