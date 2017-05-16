Beach huts sites now open for development

If a beach hut at Coldingham Sands has been a long-held dream then now is time to make it a reality.

Eleven new beach huts are planned at the picturesque Berwickshire bay and Scottish Borders Council has invited members of the public to contact them if they are interested in obtaining a site for one.

The council, which has owned the beach hut sites since 1973, obtained planning permission for 11 new huts last month. They will lease the new sites to tenants who can then erect a hut.

The recent planning permission also allows owners of the current beach huts to replace them subject to conditions around style and colour.

An SBC spokesperson said: “The successful block planning application was made by the council to allow owners to continue to display their individual tastes, while ensuring the huts conform to SBC’s long term plans for the site.

“We would encourage anyone interested in acquiring a beach hut, or renewing their current hut, to get in touch.”

There are currently 61 huts at Coldingham, some of which are believed to be around 100 years old, and the council faced a revolt by beach hut tenants nine years ago when they increased rents and tried to introduce more control on colour and style. Although the beach hut land has been in council ownership since 1973 the huts have not and many have been owned by the same family for generations.

East Berwickshire councillor Michael Cook said at the time: “The council has to be fair and responsible to owners but at the same time has to look after the environment at Coldingham.”

For information on beach huts contact outdooraccess@scotborders.gov.uk or write to the outdoor access team, and council headquarters.