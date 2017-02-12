Be my guest - at Duns Castle

The build up to the release of Disney’s live-action version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ next month has inspired a competition where the prize is a five night stay in Duns Castle.

The 14th century castle at Duns is a lot more accessible than the castle occupied by Beast in the Disney story - for instance the winner of the HomeAway competition won’t need to hack their way trhough overgrown gardens to get there. Instead they get to share a five night stay in the £2,500 a night accommodation with 20 of their chosen guests in August. The prize includes all travel expenses for those embracing their own castle adventure.

Duns Castle, which sits in 1200 acres of Berwickshire farm and parkland, is available for rent through HomeAway.

“Our mission at HomeAway is to help families and groups make unforgettable holiday memories and to #BeOurGuest with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Steve Stamstad vice president for HomeAway.

HomeAway is also inviting one group of four to Los Angeles for the world movie premiere of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, including staying in a luxury HomeAway villa in the Hollywood Hills.

The home of the Hay family since 1696, Duns Castle has attracted many famous faces over the years, including Ivana Trump and Shirley Bassey and footballer Robbie Fowler was married there.

Billy Connelly and Dame Judi Dench are no strangers to the castle either, as part of the film ‘Mrs Brown’ that they starred in was filmed in the grounds.

When she appeared on a Channel 4 programme in 2009, current occupant Aline Hay told them: “The castle costs £120,000 to run a year and all our income comes to us privately so we have to keep costs under control.

“I wanted to explain the realities of living in a castle. We employ a number of staff and it takes £15,500 a year to heat the house. We also have the usual bills just on a larger scale.”

To enter the contest, you must be over 18 years old, a resident of the UK, France, Germany, or the US, and apply by March 3. Enter the HomeAway #HomeAwayCastle competition by visiting www.HomeAway.co.uk/Disney. The premiere tickets competition can be entered by visiting https://www.homeaway.co.uk/lp/beautyandthebeast.