BAVS Fashion Show flair

The red carpet was rolled out in Duns Volunteer Hall at the weekend to welcome the audience to the BAVS and Heart of Duns ReLoved Fashion Show.

A wonderfully diverse range of models - aged from 16 to 70, a shop manager, shop volunteers and loyal customers - sashayed and skipped down the catwalk to the descriptive and sweet commentary by Peter Lerpiniere and specially selected soundtrack of DJ DC.

A bridal party hits the BAVS catwalk.

The clothes were grouped under the headings of vintage, cupcakes and cocktails, glitz and glam, out for a walk, and finally wedding, with bride and groom, plus guests, showing the fantastic range of fashion available from BAVS charity shops. The models, through their flair and talent for styling outfits, demonstrated just what can be done with BAVS Charity Reloved Fashion.

A special section of the show was given over to ReTweed, a pioneering social enterprise based in Eyemouth whose trainees modelled the imaginative range of reloved and upcycled jackets and skirts they had designed and made themselves.

The clothes on show are available at BAVS charity shops in Coldstream and Duns. The opening of the revamped shop in Eyemouth will be announced soon.

Thanks to a Heart for Duns, ReTweed, the 30 local Berwickshire businesses who donated raffle prizes, and the models, £974 was raised at the event, money which is returned in grants and support to Berwickshire communities.

Co-ordinating pieces to make a complete outfit - one model shows how it should be done.