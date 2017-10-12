Bank of Scotland’s Borders mobile bank starts on Monday

The Bank of Scotland’s programme of branch closures is currently under way, and Coldstream will be the last of the 24 branches in Scotland and Northumberland to close on Thursday, October 26.

Four branches of the Bank of Scotland will close in the next two weeks, starting with Newtown St Boswells next Thursday, October 19, followed by the Wooler branch on Monday, October 23, Lauder on Tuesday, October 24 and Coldstream on the following Thursday.

A Bank of Scotland spokesperson confirmed that their Kelso mobile branch goes live next Monday, October 16, visiting Coldstream, Lauder, Newtown St Boswells and Wooler, explaining: “This new mobile branch will provide a vital service to the local communities it visits, by giving customers access to everyday banking services such as making deposits, withdrawing cash and paying bills.

“Our mobile branch colleagues will also be on hand to help customers access online banking and answer any general account or product enquiries.”

The mobile bank times: Coldstream (Courthouse car park) – Monday and Wednesday mornings 9.30-11am; Wooler bus station car park – Monday and Wednesday afternoons 12.30-3pm and Thursday morning 9.45-11.15am; The Lauderdale Hotel, Lauder – Tuesday and Friday mornings 10-11.30am; Scottish Borders Council headquarters, Newtown St Boswells – Tuesday and Friday afternoons 1-3.15pm.