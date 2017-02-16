Bank fraud warning

A Borders resident has recently received a phone call from a man claiming to work for the fraud department which covers numerous banks.

The resident was informed that a strange transaction has occurred on their account and the fraud department needed to stop it and safe guard remaining funds. A few phone calls have been made and then the resident was persuaded to transfer funds into a different account whilst it is being investigated.

“Our investigations have revealed that numerous residents in the Scottish Borders have received similar calls but fortunately have not been drawn into the scam,” said PC Kirsty Neish, Police Scotland, Scottish Borders.

“Please remember to never give your personal details away. A bank will not phone and ask for your personal details and will not ask you to transfer money in this way. If suspicious about a phone call end the call and either attend at your local branch or phone them on the number you would normally use.

You can report information about scams at http://www.actionfraud.police.uk/

For more advice on how to protect yourself, please visit the Police Scotland website http://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/personal-safety/identity-theft-fraud-and-scams