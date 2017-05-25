Ashley leads celebrations to mark civic week

The weather was kind to Chirnside for the start of their Civic Week and no umbrellas were needed at the Gala Day parade and crowning ceremony on Sunday.

Civic week convener Gemma Moffat said: “What a day! We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the week.

Chirnside Civic Week at Windram Park. After the ceremony the children are given presents by the Chirnside Queen.

“The kids were all amazing. Thank you to everyone who volunteered and helped out, to all the fancy dress entries, Coldstream Pipe Band, Lynella School of Dancing, Ron Ray Magic Show and Marie Freeburn for feeding the kids.”

Following tradition, last year’s gala queen Charlotte Craze crowned this year’s queen Ashley Girdwood, during a ceremony attended by the Chirnside Civic Week Court that involved pupils representing every year class at Chirnside Primary School.

The official duties done, it was fun and games for everyone in Windram Park.

Events continue throughout the week, culminating in the torchlight procession up Main Street on Friday evening (9.30pm) to Common Good Park for the finale - a firework display by Pyromancer.

Chirnside Gala Queen Ashley Girdwood.

