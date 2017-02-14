Asbestos at Eyemouth recycling centre

Eyemouth Recycling Centre is going to have to close for three days next week after hazardous asbestos was dumped in one of the skips.

The cost to Scottish Borders Council to bring in licensed contractors to remove the asbestos is likely to run into four figures and they are appealing to residents and businesses to only use licensed contractors.

Councillor David Paterson, SBC’s executive member for environmental services, said: “It is hugely disappointing that someone has acted in such an irresponsible manner by dumping asbestos waste at one of our recycling centres.

“It could not only have proved dangerous to our staff and members of the public, but has now forced Eyemouth Recycling Centre to close for three days, affecting the service the council provides to the local community.

“I would appeal to those who discover asbestos waste while working or in their homes to contact a licensed contractor, who can deal with it safely.”

Eyemouth Recycling Centre will be closed from Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24 to allow the safe disposal of the asbestos. The nearest alternative facility for residents and businesses is at Duns, or they can use any of the council’s other recycling centres.

Asbestos can be found in any house or building built before the year 2000 as it was widely used in a variety of building materials.

If asbestos materials are in good condition, and in a place where they are unlikely to be disturbed, then they should not cause any harm. However, if it’s damaged or disturbed and the fibres are released then it can become a danger. It should never be disposed of in a council bin or recycling centre.

For advice go to: www.scotborders.gov.uk/asbestos.