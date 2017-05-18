Artwork fused with sea and land

North Light Arts are pleased to announce that this year’s Artists in Residence will be Alec Finlay and Hannah Imlach.

Alec Finlay is an internationally acclaimed artist and poet who works across a number of art forms to develop site-specific work that reflects on human interaction with the built and natural environment.

Hannah Imlach is a talented artist working predominantly in sculpture and photography. Her creative research focuses on the ecology of different habitats, sensory experience and scenarios of future sustainability.

Their research in Dunbar and on the John Muir Way in East Lothian will be developing the converging themes of land and sea.

The resulting works will be temporarily installed along the inter-tidal landscape of the John Muir Way and later will also be experienced in the gallery setting.

The opening on June 10 will be multi-disciplinary and will include public walks to the Salt Marshes at Belhaven, a sound performance of Tidesongs by Finlay, Hanna Tuulikki and Lucy Duncombe at Belhaven Church and a reception in the gallery at Dunbar Town House with a film screening. The exhibition, entitled Floers, will be held at Dunbar Town House Gallery from June 7-25.

For more information call 01368 866030.