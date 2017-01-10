Applications sought for Duns Reiver

Duns needs you! Applications are now being sought for the positions of 2017 Duns Reiver and Reiver’s Lass.

Applications should be be made in writing to Ann Lindsay, chairman, Duns Summer Festival, Scotston, Duns, Berwickshire, TD11 3QL no later than Friday, February 10. Explain in as much detail as you can why you think you are the poerson who should be considered for this amazing experience.

Plans are well underway for this year’s Summer Festival and there are some changes, mainly involving Thursday and Friday. Further details to follow.