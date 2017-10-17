Appeal for witnesses to Norham accident

Police investigating a fatal collision in Norham last month are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with them.

On Thursday, August 17, at 7.48am, a Kia Rio car travelling east out of Norham collided with an 80-year-old male pedestrian, who sadly died from his injuries.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time. They particularly want to hear from the driver of a dark coloured old style Land Rover seen just before the collision, as the driver or passengers may be able to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact motor patrols on 101 quoting reference 172 of 17/08/17.