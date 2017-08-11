Appeal against wind farm refusal lodged

A renewable energy company is challenging a recent decision by Scottish Borders Council to reject plans for an eight-turbine wind farm near Grantshouse.

London-based LE20 sought full consent last year to erect 100-metre-high turbines on 135 hectares of sloping grazing land at Howpark Farm.

The site, a mile from Grantshouse, is close to two current wind farms – 14-turbine Penmanshiel to the north west and 22-turbine Drone Hill to the north east.

The cumulative impact of the Howpark proposal was cited by council planning officer Stuart Herkes as the biggest concern over the application when he recommended refusal in April this year.

“The identified economic benefits are not sufficient to outweigh the significant visual and landscape objections to the development,” reported Mr Herkes.

The council’s planning committee agreed and rejected an application which had sparked 25 neighbour objections.

On Monday, the committee was notified that the firm has lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government’s department of environment and planning appeals.

In its appeal submission, LE20 claims the landscape at Howpark has the capacity to accommodate the scale of turbines proposed.

“On the whole, the material considerations in this appeal weigh heavily in favour of approving the proposed wind farm,” says LE20.

“Whilst the proposed wind farm has generated a moderate degree of objection from third parties and community councils, these objections are insufficient to justify refusal.”