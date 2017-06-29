Antiques Roadshow films at Floor Castle

It’s time to dust off your treasures and get along to the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow when it visits Floors Castle in Kelso on Thursday, July 6.

The doors open at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm. Entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration is required.

Many of Britain’s leading antiques and fine arts specialists will be on hand to offer free advice and valuations to visitors, who are invited to raid their attics and bring along their family heirlooms, household treasures and car-boot sale bargains for inspection by the experts.

Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce, who marks her tenth year presenting the programme, said: “The best part of working on Antiques Roadshow is that we never know who or what is going to turn up on the day.

“The visitors, the objects they bring, their stories and the location all combine to make a fabulous experience that we aim to capture for the viewers.

“If you are a fan of Antiques Roadshow, curious to see behind the scenes, or just fancy a day out, I would urge you to dig out your treasures and come along - we’d love to see you!”

Antiques Roadshow executive editor, Simon Shaw added: “We are looking forward to coming to the magnificent Floors Castle in Kelso on Thursday. The grandeur and setting should make it a perfect backdrop for Antiques Roadshow.

“Our team of experts and Fiona love nothing better than hearing people’s stories and seeing what items they bring, so we hope as many people as possible come to Floors Castle and enjoy what our visitors consistently tell us is a fantastic day out.

“Even after 40 years, the magic formula of surprising some lucky guests with exciting news about their treasures is still a thrill for us, the visitors and the viewers.”

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day, but if they have an item with a particularly unusual story attached, or perhaps an interesting collection, or large items of furniture, they are asked to contact the show in advance via the Share Your Story link on www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow Alternatively, email: antiques.roadshow@bbc.co.uk or write to Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2LR.

For those of you wanting to go along to Floors Castle organisers also advise you to check out parking arrangements on their website. And as the show will be filmed outside come prepared for typical Scottish weather.