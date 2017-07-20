Annabelle to  go the distance

Two years ago, Annabelle McPherson was helped by the Venture Trust to beat her alcohol addiction, and to repay them she’s currently fundraising at Duns Swimming Pool.

Completing a sponsored swim the equivalent of the 96 miles of the River Tweed is Annabelle’s goal over the summer months, and she is almost half way through the challenge.

Annabelle was referred to the Venture Trust by a social worker in June 2015 as her drinking was having a very negative impact on her life.

“If someone had told me they could change the way I think and feel in five days, I would never have believed it until I became involved with the Venture Trust,” said Annabelle, now a trust mentor.

She has attended the trust’s Speak Up employability training sessions and this year enrolled on its Living Wild programme.

“They helped me to learn that although alcohol took a lot from me, it didn’t mean my life was over. It gave me hope that I could recover and be a responsible and worthwhile person in society,” she said.

“For this, I cannot thank the Venture Trust enough.”

Amelia Morgan, of the trust, said: “We are overwhelmed by Annabelle’s determination to support others and to take on this challenge for us. She has come a long way, both in her personal life, and in the pool, and is an inspiration to anyone going through difficult times.”

Donations can be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AnnabelleMcPherson