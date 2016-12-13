Animal Matters

Following on from last week’s thoughts on separation anxiety and lack of socialisation we would now like to cover the other two main issues of basic training and lack of fitness.

Lack of even the most basic of training is a huge problem for our centre to have to deal with. Dogs that jump up, mouth, lunge, have no recall or will not sit or stay on command are potentially dangerous to themselves, humans and other animals alike. In reality a dog that has no recall or that will not ‘stay’ is a dog over which there is very little effective control. It should be in everyone’s interest to want to train their dog in these most basic but vital of commands.

Training classes are widely available and, in this age of the Internet and travel links, should be relatively easy to sign up to.

The final main common denominator we are seeing increasingly is a general lack of fitness and a corresponding number of obese dogs.

There is no formula for length of walks required as this will vary enormously from breed to breed and dog to dog. Clearly it would not be wise to own a Border Collie as a family pet if you only intended on walking it for half an hour a day and always around the same route. If you owned an elderly dog with a touch of arthritis this may be more than enough. A common misconception is that smaller breeds would not need as much exercise as larger ones. Again please research the type of dog you are looking to get.

In conclusion please think very carefully before taking on a new dog as a pet. Only you will know if you can offer what is required.