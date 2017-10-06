Agriculture

Berwickshire farmer Sandy Mole was one of three former members of the Scottish Agricultural Rural Development Centre called on to cut the cake at a 25th anniversary celebration for former members and tenants.

Pictured, from left, are John Ross, National Farmers’ Union Scotland president from 1990 to 1996; Sandy, president from 1996 to 1997; and Scott Johnston, the union’s chief executive from 1978 to 1994.

John and Sandy were president and chief executive of the union during its move from Edinburgh office out to the rural centre at Ingliston in 1992 and spearheaded the its original development.